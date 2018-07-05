'Jersey Shore's' Deena Cortese posts first baby bump photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese has posted on Instagram her first baby bump photo days after announcing she is pregnant with her first child with husband Christopher Buckner.

"Excited to share our pregnancy journey with all of you!! Our first bump pic," Cortese captioned the image on Wednesday, which features the reality star holding her stomach next to a chalkboard that states she is 14 weeks pregnant.

"Don't worry I won't post bump pics every single week! Lol but this is the first!! #bumppic #motherandson #christopherjohn #weeklybumppic," she continued.

Cortese gave a closer look at the chalkboard on her Instagram Story with the sign stating that she is feeling tired but excited and is craving foods such as fruit, candy and ice pops.

Cortese and Buckner announced on Monday that they are expecting a baby boy together. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that was attended by her Jersey Shore castmates Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenny "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

Cortese recently appeared in the newest version of Jersey Shore titled Family Vacation. The show was renewed for a second season in February.