Hugh Jackman, Arnold Schwarzenegger work out together

July 5 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman and Arnold Schwarzenegger posted on Twitter how they celebrated the Fourth of July by working out together.

"What a way to spend 4th. With @Schwarzenegger and Pete at the original @GoldsGym in Venice. #FourthofJuly2018," Jackman said alongside a selfie he took with Schwarzenegger and a friend taken from inside Gold's Gym.

"Fantastic to see you and train together!" Schwarzenegger replied on Twitter.

Jackman, known for his impressive physique when portraying Wolverine in the X-Men series, will next be seen in The Front Runner, a biopic centered around former politician Gary Hart. Jackman will be taking on the titular role in the film from director Jason Reitman that is set for release on Nov. 7.

Schwarzenegger, a former Mr. Olympia, will be returning to the Terminator franchise in a new film that brings back former franchise helmer James Cameron as a producer and star Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. The film, directed by Deadpool helmer Tim Miller, is set to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2019.