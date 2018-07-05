Famous birthdays for July 5: Megan Rapinoe, Edie Falco

July 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Showman P.T. Barnum in 1810

-- British colonialist Cecil Rhodes, founder of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), in 1853

-- Dwight Davis, founder of the Davis Cup tennis tournament, in 1879

-- Hall of Fame football Coach John McKay in 1923

-- Actor Katherine Helmond in 1929 (age 89)

-- Robbie Robertson, composer/musician, member of The Band, in 1943 (age 75)

-- Julie Nixon Eisenhower in 1948 (age 70)

-- Rock singer Huey Lewis in 1950 (age 68)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Richard "Goose" Gossage in 1951 (age 67)

-- Actor Edie Falco in 1963 (age 55)

-- Rapper RZA, born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, (Wu-Tang Clan) in 1969 (age 49)

-- Soccer player Megan Rapinoe in 1985 (age 33)

-- Football player Malcolm Smith in 1989 (age 29)