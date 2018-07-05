'Dead Island' returns with new mobile game 'Survivors'

July 5 (UPI) -- Publisher Deep Silver's survival horror series Dead Island has returned with a new mobile game titled Dead Island: Survivors.

The title, available to download for free through Apple's App Store and Google Play, is a tower defense game that tasks players with building traps and turrets to fend off hordes of zombies.

"Collect legendary heroes and ingenious weapons. Build cunning traps and solid barricades. Use spectacular combos and unique special moves. Team up with other survivors and watch each other's backs. Do whatever you can to keep the ghastly zombie hordes at bay!" reads the synopsis.

Deep Silver released a cinematic trailer for Survivors on Twitter which featured human characters fighting the undead with sometimes bloody results.

Deep Silver also clarified to fans on Twitter that long-awaited sequel Dead Island 2, was still in the works.

"Dead Island 2 is still in development and we will share more on this at a later stage," the publisher said in response to a fan asking about the sequel.