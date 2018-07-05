Chance the Rapper engaged to girlfriend Kirsten Corley

July 5 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley, the hip-hop star confirmed on Twitter.

Chance, real name Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, got down on one knee and proposed to Corley during a backyard party in front of friends and family.

A video of the proposal, which also featured the pair's 2-year-old daughter Kensil Bennett, was circulated on social media.

"She said yes," Chance said on Twitter alongside a chain emoji.

Chance's brother, Taylor Bennett, posted on Twitter a group photo that included himself, the newly engaged couple and another woman posing together. "Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18 #BlockBoys," Bennett said.

Chance and Corley started dating in 2013 and became parents in September 2015. The pair were briefly separated in May 2016 before reconciling in January 2017.