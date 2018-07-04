Nia Vardalos, Ian Gomez divorcing

July 4 (UPI) -- Writer-actress Nia Vardalos confirmed she and her husband, actor Ian Gomez, are divorcing.

The couple -- whose romance inspired the popular My Big Fat Greek Wedding stage, film and TV franchise -- tied the knot in 1995 and separated last year. They are the parents of an 11-year-old daughter.

Vardalos listed irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split in court documents she filed Tuesday. She also requested joint legal and physical custody of their only child.

"We've been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time. Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable. It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday's news. Thank you for respecting our privacy," Vardalos and Gomez said in a joint statement.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding started out as Vardalos' one-woman stage show, which she adapted into a blockbuster movie in 2002. It was followed by the short-lived, 2003 TV sitcom My Big Fat Greek Life and big-screen sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 in 2016. John Corbett played the character of Gomez in the movies.

The real Gomez is known for his roles in Felicity, Cougar Town and Supergirl.