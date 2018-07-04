Linda Hunt: 'No serious injuries' after car crash

July 4 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Linda Hunt said she was involved in a traffic crash this week, but not seriously injured.

"Yesterday, I was involved in a minor traffic accident and taken to the hospital. I'm pleased to report I'm recovering well and have no serious injuries. Thank you for all the well wishes! I'm looking forward to starting production on NCIS: Los Angeles later this summer," Hunt said in a statement to CBS2 in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

TMZ reported the 73-year-old actress was driving a black BMW SUV when she made a left turn and collided with a car and another SUV.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

In addition to being a longtime NCIS cast member, Hunt is known for her roles in the films The Year of Living Dangerously, Dune, Silverado, Kindergarten Cop, Pocahontas and Stranger Than Fiction.