Famous birthdays for July 4: Eva Marie Saint, Malia Obama

By UPI Staff  |  July 4, 2018 at 3:00 AM
July 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Author Nathaniel Hawthorne in 1804

-- Songwriter Stephen Foster ("Oh! Susannah," "Beautiful Dreamer") in 1826

-- Circus operator James Bailey (Barnum and Bailey) in 1847

-- Calvin Coolidge, 30th president of the United States, in 1872

-- Cartoonist Rube Goldberg in 1883

-- Louis B. Mayer, film mogul /co-founder of MGM, in 1885

-- Actor Gloria Stuart in 1910

-- Advice columnists Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren, twin sisters, in 1918

-- Actor Eva Marie Saint in 1924 (age 94)

-- Playwright Neil Simon in 1927 (age 91)

-- Actor Gina Lollobrigida in 1927 (age 91)

-- Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis in 1929

-- New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in 1930

-- Singer Bill Withers in 1938 (age 80)

-- TV reporter Geraldo Rivera in 1943 (age 75)

-- Activist Ron Kovic in 1946 (age 72)

-- Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe in 1952 (age 66)

-- Chef Andrew Zimmern in 1961 (age 57)

-- Tennis player Pam Shriver in 1962 (age 56)

-- Rapper Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, in 1995 (age 23)

-- Malia Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 1998 (age 20)

