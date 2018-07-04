Eric Church's brother Brandon dead at 36

July 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Church, the younger brother of country music star Eric Church, has died at the age of 36, his family announced.

"It is with great sadness that the Church family confirms that Eric's brother, Brandon, passed away Friday evening," a family statement said Tuesday. "In lieu of flowers please leave a message for the family and/or make a donation to a Scholarship Memorial Fund created in Brandon's memory."

Brandon Church's father, Kenneth Church, said his son had a history of seizures and had one at his home in Granite Falls, N.C., Friday, then another as he was being transported to the hospital. The second seizure appeared to have caused him to go into cardiac arrest.

Granite Falls Police Department Chief Chris Jenkins said foul play is not suspected.

Brandon Church wrote several songs -- including "How 'Bout You" and "Without You Here" -- with his 41-year-old brother.