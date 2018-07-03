'Shenmue I & II' re-release set to arrive in August for PS4, Xbox One

July 3 (UPI) -- Sega has announced that a collection containing classic action-adventure titles Shenmue and its sequel Shenmue II, will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 21.

The re-release will retail for $29.99 and will feature modern and classic control schemes, Japanese and English audio and an updated interface, Polygon reported.

Sega released a trailer for Shenmue I & II on Tuesday featuring main character Ryo Hazuki traveling through 1980s Japan and taking on groups of enemies as he searches for his father's killer.

Shenmue was first released for Sega's Dreamcast console in 1999 with Shenmue II arriving for the Dreamcast and the original Xbox in 2001.

A third-entry in the series, Shenmue III, is in development from series creator Yu Suzuki after more than $6.3 million was raised on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter in 2015. It is set to be released sometime in 2019.