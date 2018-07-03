Remy Ma renews her wedding vows with husband Papoose

July 3 (UPI) -- Rapper Remy Ma and husband Papoose renewed their vows after 10 years of marriage. Remy Ma posted pictures from the ceremony on Instagram Tuesday.
"This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose," Remy Ma said alongside a collection of photos of herself wearing a wedding dress next to Papoose who wore a blue and white suit.
"I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you," she continued.
The couple, who were married over the phone in 2008 while Remy Ma was incarcerated, renewed their vows during an intimate event that was attended by close family and friends.
Remy Ma posted more photos and videos from the event including the decorations that were used on a second post on Instagram.
The second post also featured Remy Ma appearing to hint that she is pregnant.
"Oh yea...& then this happened she wrote," to caption a collection of photos that includes one of Papoose holding Remy Ma's stomach.
