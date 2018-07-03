Lucy Hale steps out with actor Ryan Rottman after split

July 3 (UPI) -- Lucy Hale appears to have a new man in her life.

The 29-year-old actress stepped out with actor Ryan Rottman in Studio City, Calif., on Monday, according to Just Jared.

E! News said Hale and Rottman were spotted holding hands during a coffee run to Starbucks. Hale wore a pink lingerie-inspired top with jeans, while Rottman sported a sweater and ripped denim.

Sources told Us Weekly Hale's romance with Rottman is brand new. Her outing with Rottman follows news of her split from her Life Sentence co-star Riley Smith.

"Riley and Lucy are no longer dating," an insider said. "He is recording an album, promoting his song 'Hang' and moving for his new show, Proven Innocent. It just didn't work out."

Hale is best known for playing Aria Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars, which ended in June 2017 after a seven-season run on Freeform. Rottman portrayed Shane on 90210 and Jordan Lyle on The Lying Game.