Lili Reinhart is 'not OK' with talking about Cole Sprouse

July 3 (UPI) -- Lili Reinhart is "not OK" with talking about rumored boyfriend Cole Sprouse.

The 21-year-old actress said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar published Monday that she intends to keep her relationship with Sprouse, her Riverdale co-star, private.

"I'm not OK talking about my relationship," she told the magazine. "I'm not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now."

Reinhart said public interest in her personal life has proven overwhelming as Riverdale continues to find success.

"My cast mates have gone all over the world and people recognize them. It's on a global scale," the star said. "How do people look at me, and in an instant, they know? People are seeing my face that much... It's something I can't wrap my head around."

"I don't act to be famous," she added. "I just am a performer."

Reinhart and Sprouse play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on Riverdale, which completed a second season on The CW in May. The pair were first linked in spring 2017, but have not officially confirmed their relationship.

"Whether you dismiss those rumors of whether you encourage those rumors, it's giving people who are in my opinion a bit more entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry," Sprouse told People in November.

"I just never talk about it because it's not anyone's right to know," he added. "People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it's really no one's right to know."