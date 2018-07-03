Jessie James Decker holds 'chubby cheeked' son Forrest in new photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Jessie James Decker shared a new photo Monday of "chubby cheeked" son Forrest.

The 30-year-old television personality posted the cute picture on Instagram after welcoming Forrest with her husband, NFL free agent Eric Decker, in March.

The snapshot shows Decker smiling for the camera as she holds Forrest. She said in the caption that her younger son is now 12 weeks old.

"Love this chubby cheeked baby boy #12weeksold," the star wrote.

Decker is also parent to 4-year-old Vivianne and 2-year-old son Eric with her husband. She gave birth to Forrest on March 31 after announcing her pregnancy in October.

"Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!" the television personality said at the time.

"Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on but we over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of March," she added.

Decker shared a photo last week of her family of five.

"Almost all smiles at dinner... #meanmugginBubby," she wrote, referencing her elder son.

Decker and Eric married in June 2013, and have since starred on the E! series Eric & Jessie: Game On. Decker also released the album Southern Girl City Lights in October.