Rob Delaney announces wife's pregnancy following son's death

July 2 (UPI) -- Rob Delaney, star of Amazon's Catastrophe, has announced on Twitter that his wife Leah is pregnant following the death of their 2-year-old son Henry in January.

"Just had 2 typically wonderful @NHSEnglandLDN midwives visit my pregnant wife & I for a home birth assessment," the actor said on Saturday, confirming that the couple are expecting once again.

Delaney is also the father of two older sons.

Henry died after a battle with brain cancer. Delaney said that his son was diagnosed with a tumor in 2016 at the age of 1, with the tumor getting removed through surgery. After undergoing treatment in the early part of 2017, the tumor returned in the autumn.

"Love to all marching for the NHS today. See my sad love letter to the NHS below," Delaney continued in his tweet in reference to the U.K.'s National Health Service alongside a video of himself praising the NHS and how it helped his family during Henry's battle with brain cancer.

Delaney will be seen once again in Catastrophe, which is expected to return to Amazon with a fourth season later this year.