Nikki Bella gives John Cena relationship update, says they are friends

July 2 (UPI) -- Nikki Bella has given an update on her relationship with John Cena in a new video posted onto The Bella Twins YouTube channel.

The clip, released Sunday, features Bella discussing where her and Cena stand after the WWE power couple announced they had split in April after a six-year relationship and as the current season of Total Bellas continues to chronicle the lead up to their break up.

"Right now we're just friends. We are both working on each other and trying to work on us," Bella said in the video.

"We talk everyday. He is not only my best friend but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met," she continued. "Hopefully one day we will get back together and if we don't we just both want each other to be very, very happy."

Bella also discussed what fans can expect in upcoming episodes of Total Bellas including her bachelorette party, how the planned wedding to Cena would have looked and the season finale will be emotional.

"The season finale is very tough," Bella said. "Its very honest and raw and real and you will see why John and I are at where we at today."

Bella and Cena's split had followed the third season debut of Total Bellas which featured the former Divas champion reconsidering her wedding because she wanted a child and Cena did not. Cena then appeared on Today in May and told hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford that he was now willing to start a family with her.