Josh Duhamel, Eiza Gonzalez spotted kissing in Mexico

July 2 (UPI) -- Rumored couple Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez were spotted kissing during a trip to Mexico.

The 45-year-old actor and 28-year-old actress got close during a visit Sunday to Muyil Lagoon, according to E! News.

Entertainment Tonight said Duhamel and Gonzalez kissed and embraced during their outing on the water. Duhamel wore a t-shirt and white board shorts, while Gonzalez sported a sharkskin print bikini.

Duhamel and Gonzalez were first linked in February following the actor's split from Fergie. The pair stepped out together for a dinner date at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills restaurant in June.

"Their relationship started out slowly, but lately, they are spending more time together," a source told People at the time. "They seem very happy."

Duhamel separated from Fergie in September after eight years of marriage. Fergie, who is parent to 4-year-old son Axl with the actor, subsequently told Entertainment Tonight she and Duhamel remain friends.

"We're great friends, Josh and I," the singer said. "There's so much love we have for each other. We really like each other, we have fun with each other."