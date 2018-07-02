Famous birthdays for July 2: Johnny Weir, Margot Robbie

July 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- German novelist Hermann Hesse in 1877

-- King Olav V of Norway in 1903

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 1908

-- Singer/actor Ken Curtis (Gunsmoke's Festus) in 1916

-- French fashion designer Pierre Cardin in 1922 (age 96)

-- Civil rights activist Medgar Evers in 1925

-- Imelda Marcos, wife of former Philippine President Fernando Marcos, in 1929 (age 89)

-- Dave Thomas, Wendy's fast-food restaurant chain founder, in 1932

-- Actor Polly Holliday in 1937 (age 81)

-- Former race car driver Richard Petty in 1937 (age 81)

-- Actor/director Ron Silver in 1946

-- Writer/actor Larry David in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Jimmy McNichol in 1961 (age 57)

-- Former baseball star Jose Canseco, first to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in the same major league season, in 1964 (age 54)

-- Singer Jenni Rivera in 1969

-- Former figure skater Johnny Weir in 1984 (age 34)

-- Actor Ashley Tisdale in 1985 (age 33)

-- Actor Lindsay Lohan in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Margot Robbie in 1990 (age 28)