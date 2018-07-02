'Big Bang Theory's' Galecki, Bialek post photos from Cuoco's wedding

July 2 (UPI) -- Kaley Cuoco's Big Bang Theory co-stars Johnny Galecki and Mayim Bialek posted on Instagram photos from her wedding to equestrian Karl Cook.

Cuoco tied the knot with Cook on Saturday. The couple started dating in March 2016 after Cuoco had ended her 21-month marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

"Couldn't be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night. So much love for you both," Galecki said on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of himself holding hands with Cuoco who is seen wearing a lace wedding gown.

Galecki's caption is a reference to how his Big Bang Theory character Leonard is married to Cuoco's Penny on the long-running sitcom. The pair had also dated in secret from 2008 to 2010.

"Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much @normancook & @mrtankcook So moved by tonight," Galecki said in a second shared image from the wedding that also featured the couple.

"Yes we are thrilled to be at @normancook and @mrtankcook 's gorgeous wedding and it's super fun. Right @itswilwheaton!?" Bialek said alongside a collage of photos take from the wedding including looks at the food served and fellow guest Wil Wheaton.

Television personality Brad Goreski, who was also present at the wedding, posted on Instagram a video of Cuoco walking down the aisle to meet Cook. "Last night was magical! Congratulations @normancook & @mrtankcook! Love you guys so much! Wishing you many years of happiness! #kcsquared," he said.