Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook marry

By Karen Butler  |  July 1, 2018
July 1 (UPI) -- The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco married equestrian Karl Cook this weekend.

"Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18," Cuoco said in an Instagram post Saturday. The message accompanied a wedding photo, showing Cuoco in a lace gown and Cook in a tuxedo, standing face to face in a horse stable decorated with flowers.

A second photo captured the moment Cook tried to kiss his grinning bride, who had changed into a lace, lowcut jumper. The image was captioned: "Ok let's party!!! #kcsquared."

Us Weekly said the couple started dating in March 2016, shortly after Cuoco ended her 21-month marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

Cuoco and Cook announced their engagement in December. Kuoco celebrated her impending wedding at a bachelorette party with family and friends last week.

