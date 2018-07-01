Dustin Lance Black, Tom Daley announce birth of son

July 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black announced via Instagram that he and his husband, Olympic diver Tom Daley, are now fathers.

"Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped turn our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality.#AFamily #HappyBirthday," Black wrote Saturday.

The message accompanied a photo of the two men looking down at the swaddled newborn they are holding in their hands.

Daley also tweeted out an image of his son's tiny feet.

"Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable, our precious little son," Daley wrote, noting the child's birthdate was June 27.

Black and Daley exchanged wedding vows last year. They announced they were expecting their first child in February.