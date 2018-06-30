Neve Campbell and J.J. Feild adopt a baby boy

June 30 (UPI) -- Part of Five alum Neve Campbell has announced via Instagram that she and her longtime boyfriend, Turn actor J.J. Feild, recently adopted a baby boy.

"Sheer joy!!!!....So it's been a secret up until now as J.J. and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago," Campbell's post said Friday. "His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him. Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning: 'Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby?' It's the most incredible thing we've experienced. We're so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift. This picture was taken moments after our adoption became official yesterday and I've been dying to share our news with you all!"

The message accompanied a photo of her, Feild and Caspian pushing a stroller down a rainy, city street.

Feild is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series, Turn Up Charlie. Campbell is part of the House of Cards ensemble.