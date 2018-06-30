Megan Fox shares photo of 1-year-old son Journey

June 30 (UPI) -- Actress Megan Fox, who doesn't often post pictures of her children online, shared on Instagram Friday a rare photo of her youngest son, Journey.

"#mood," Fox captioned the indoor image of her blonde boy, who is looking at the camera but not smiling. He is barefoot and wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt, a nod to his mom's acting work in the film franchise.

Fox, 32, and her husband, actor Brian Austin Green, 44, are also the parents of sons, Bodhi, 4, and Noah, 5, Entertainment Weekly noted on its website. The stars have been married since 2010.