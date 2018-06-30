Former WWE star Matt Cappotelli dead at 38

June 30 (UPI) -- Former WWE star and reality television personality Matt Cappotelli has died at the age of 38 after having cancer off and on for 12 years, his wife Lindsay and the pro wrestling organization confirmed Friday.

"Today my love -- my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus... exactly one year after his brain surgery. You think you can be prepared for this when you know it's coming, but you just can't. The only person who's comfort I want right now is the one who can't give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn't change how much I miss him," Lindsay Cappotelli wrote in a Facebook post.

The WWE tweeted, "WWE is saddened to learn that Matt Cappotelli, a promising Superstar who was a co-winner of WWE Tough Enough III, passed away Friday at age 38."

An obituary posted on the WWE website said the former player for the Western Michigan University football team was the 2003 co-winner of WWE Tough Enough III with John Hennigan, who later changed his name to John Morrison.

"My first best friend in the wrestling business and to this day one of the best people I've ever known Matt Cappotelli has passed on. I'm gutted about this news. Matt inspired everyone around him especially me early in my career. He is loved and will be missed," Morrison tweeted.

Cappotelli was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2006. He was successfully treated but the disease returned a decade later.

"Life is the most precious gift we're given," Cappotelli told WWE.com in 2017. "If I can inspire others to not give up on the life they've been blessed to have, that's what I'm trying to spread -- hope."