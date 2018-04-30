Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate at star-studded 30th anniversary party

April 30 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary at a star-studded party.

The 61-year-old actor and Wilson, also 61, rang in the occasion with family and friends Saturday, according to People. The couple's official anniversary falls on Monday, April 30.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey and former president Barack Obama were among the guests in attendance. Actress Goldie Hawn attended the bash with her partner, Kurt Russell, and daughter, Kate Hudson.

Martin Short, Isla Fisher, Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Kimmel also turned out for the event. Hawn, Russell, Kimmel, O'Brien and Short were spotted hanging out together as they waited at the valet.

E! News reported Hanks and Wilson hosted the celebration at their home in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Sources said the party began at 7 p.m. and ended around midnight.

Hanks was previously married to Samantha Lewes from 1978 to 1987. He shares son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth with his ex-wife, and is also parent to sons Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks with Wilson.

"When we first looked at each other there was definitely a kind of, 'Hey, this is the place!' I felt that anyway," the actor said of Wilson in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2015. "I think the end result is that we got married for all the right reasons."