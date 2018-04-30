Peta Murgatroyd returns to stage after 'scary' illness

April 30 (UPI) -- Peta Murgatroyd returned to the stage after recovering from a "scary" illness.

The 31-year-old Australian dancer performed Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., after missing a show Saturday on her Confidential tour with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy and his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy.

"KANSAS CITY You guys were incredible tonight! It felt so good to be back on stage @maksandvaltour," she wrote in a post Sunday on Instagram.

Murgatroyd had left the stage Saturday in Grand Prairie, Texas, after her legs started giving out during her performance. She apologized to fans in an Instagram post Sunday afternoon.

"I thought it was food poisoning. I had a fever and chills and just tried to sleep it off before the show," the star recounted. "However, 8 pm rolled around and I could hardly walk and I couldn't feel my arms or legs."

"The opening music starts and I walked out on stage. I tried my best to dance but my legs were giving out. Apart from it being very embarrassing, it was very scary," she said. "I am so, so sorry for not being able to give you the show you all deserved."

The Dancing with the Stars pro kicked off the MAKS.VAL.PETA Confidential tour in March, and will next perform Tuesday in Colorado Springs, Colo. She confirmed this month that she and Maks brought their 15-month-old son, Shai Aleksander, with them on tour.

"When we decided to do @maksandvaltour leaving Shai behind was never an option," the dancer captioned a family photo April 18. "Shai is such a little ham -- the true star of #MVPLive. Thanks for all the love and support you guys have shown our little family on this journey! #famandglam."