Pamela Gidley, 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me' star dead at 52

April 30 (UPI) -- Pamela Gidley, best known for starring in Twin Peaks prequel film Fire Walk With Me, has died at the age of 52.

Gidley's obituary said that she died peacefully on April 16 in her home in Seabrook, N.H. No cause of death was announced.

Gidley made her film debut in 1986's Thrashin' alongside Josh Brolin and Twin Peaks star Sherilyn Fenn who was a close friend of Gidley's since they were teenagers, The Hollywood Reporter noted. The actress also starred in 1987's Cherry 2000 with Melanie Griffith.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, released in 1992, featured Gidley as Teresa, a prostitute and drug addict who was first mentioned in the 1990 pilot of the Twin Peaks television series. The character's murder is linked to that of character Laura Palmer.

Gidley also appeared in television shows including Angel Street, MacGyver, The Pretender, Tour of Duty, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Closer, Skin and Strange Luck.

"My oldest, bestest friend has passed.....my heart is shattered. My Pammy. A beautiful soul, a great actress & a loyal friend. RIP my angel heart," Fenn said on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Gidley.