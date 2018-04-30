Home / Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner celebrates Travis Scott's birthday at Six Flags

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 30, 2018 at 10:56 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner threw boyfriend Travis Scott an epic birthday party at Six Flags.

The 20-year-old television personality rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park Saturday in Valencia, Calif., ahead of Scott's official birthday Monday, April 30.

E! News said Scott's party paid tribute to Astroworld, a theme park in Houston, Texas, that closed in 2005. Scott was born in Houston, and grew up in nearby Missouri City, Texas.

Jenner shared several photos and videos on social media, including a picture of herself and Scott on a rollercoaster. The couple wore matching custom hoodies with Scott's birthday and place of birth printed on the back.

Kylie Jenner rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain for Travis Scott's 26th birthday. Photo by Kylie Jenner/Instagram Stories

Jenner's sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attended the celebration, along with Kim's husband, rapper Kanye West. West posted a snapshot of Scott's birthday cake, which depicted Scott, Jenner and their daughter, Stormi, on a rollercoaster.

"Happy birthday Trav," West captioned the photo on Twitter.

Jenner and Scott were first linked in April 2017 following Jenner's split from Tyga. The television personality gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, and called her daughter her "BFF," or Best Friend Forever, in a new post this month.

"Stormi has brought out a much softer side to Kylie," a source told Us Weekly in March. "She's a very hands-on mom."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
'Avengers: Infinity War' tops North American box office with $250M 'Avengers: Infinity War' tops North American box office with $250M
Famous birthdays for April 29: Michelle Pfeiffer, Jerry Seinfeld Famous birthdays for April 29: Michelle Pfeiffer, Jerry Seinfeld
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom meet Pope Francis Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom meet Pope Francis
Amy Schumer hospitalized for kidney infection, misses movie premiere Amy Schumer hospitalized for kidney infection, misses movie premiere
Famous birthdays for April 30: Gal Gadot, Travis Scott Famous birthdays for April 30: Gal Gadot, Travis Scott