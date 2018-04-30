Jessica Simpson posts bikini photo: 'Vacation closet vibes'

April 30 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson is sharing photos from her beach vacation.

The 37-year-old singer and designer showed off a look from her "vacation closet" Saturday during a trip to the Bahamas with her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson.

The picture shows Simpson striking a pose in her walk-in closet. The star wears a black and white bikini top with black fringe and an orange, floral-print coverup.

"Vacation closet vibes take 2," she captioned the snapshot, adding a pineapple emoji.

Simpson had shared a similar photo Friday while wearing a leopard-print bikini and a lace coverup.

"Vacation closet vibes," she wrote, adding a coconut emoji.

TMZ reported Simpson and Johnson are vacationing in the Bahamas. The couple were spotted getting close in the water during an outing to the beach Friday.

"They have been all over each other at the beach and not shy at all with the PDA," a source told E! News. "They can't keep their hands off each other."

Simpson showed off her blonde, wavy hairstyle in a selfie Sunday, writing, "Beachy Blonde."

Simpson and Johnson will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in July. The couple have a 5-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, and a 4-year-old son, Ace Knute.