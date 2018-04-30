Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik spotted kissing after split

April 30 (UPI) -- Former couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were spotted kissing during an outing Sunday.

TMZ reported the 23-year-old American model and 25-year-old British singer were seen making out in New York.

Hadid wore sunglasses and a black coat as she cozied up to Malik in Soho, according to Hollywood Life. Malik sported a puffy black jacket, red hoodie and a new, shaved hairstyle.

"For Zayn, even if it is friendship he still wants Gigi in his life because she is the only one that really knows him," a source previously told the publication.

Malik and Hadid sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this month after Malik visited Hadid at home and was spotted leaving the next day in the same clothes, according to People. The couple had announced their split in March after two years of dating.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," Malik said at the time. "She has such an incredible soul."

Malik confirmed on the April 13 episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest that his new single, "Let Me," was inspired by Hadid.

"I was in love and I think that's pretty evident," he said of the song. "I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do."