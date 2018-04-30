Home / Entertainment News

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik spotted kissing after split

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 30, 2018 at 12:46 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Former couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were spotted kissing during an outing Sunday.

TMZ reported the 23-year-old American model and 25-year-old British singer were seen making out in New York.

Hadid wore sunglasses and a black coat as she cozied up to Malik in Soho, according to Hollywood Life. Malik sported a puffy black jacket, red hoodie and a new, shaved hairstyle.

"For Zayn, even if it is friendship he still wants Gigi in his life because she is the only one that really knows him," a source previously told the publication.

Malik and Hadid sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this month after Malik visited Hadid at home and was spotted leaving the next day in the same clothes, according to People. The couple had announced their split in March after two years of dating.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," Malik said at the time. "She has such an incredible soul."

Malik confirmed on the April 13 episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest that his new single, "Let Me," was inspired by Hadid.

"I was in love and I think that's pretty evident," he said of the song. "I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
'Avengers: Infinity War' tops North American box office with $250M 'Avengers: Infinity War' tops North American box office with $250M
Famous birthdays for April 29: Michelle Pfeiffer, Jerry Seinfeld Famous birthdays for April 29: Michelle Pfeiffer, Jerry Seinfeld
Ciara celebrates 'princess' Sienna's 1st birthday Ciara celebrates 'princess' Sienna's 1st birthday
Famous birthdays for April 30: Gal Gadot, Travis Scott Famous birthdays for April 30: Gal Gadot, Travis Scott
Amy Schumer hospitalized for kidney infection, misses movie premiere Amy Schumer hospitalized for kidney infection, misses movie premiere