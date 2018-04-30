Ciara celebrates 'princess' Sienna's 1st birthday

April 30 (UPI) -- Ciara's daughter celebrated her first birthday at a party fit for a princess.

Ciara, 32, shared a cute photo Sunday of Sienna, her daughter with husband Russell Wilson, from her baby girl's birthday bash. Sienna officially turned one on Saturday, April 28.

The picture shows Sienna wearing a flower crown while sitting at a high chair decorated with tulle and fresh flowers. The snapshot also features a hot air balloon made of balloons and Sienna's birthday cake, which was topped with a crown.

"Princess Sienna's 1st Birthday! 4.28.17 Forever one of the best days of my life! #HappyBirthday angel," Ciara captioned the post.

Wilson shared the same photo on his own account.

"1 year ago. Jesus blessed us with you. I love you my sweet SiSi. #HappyBirthday @Ciara," the 29-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback wrote.

Ciara is also parent to 3-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future. She said in an interview with E! News in March that it has been "so fun" but "different" to raise a daughter after having a son.

"I think it's inevitable for her to have a little bit of tomboy in her from Future, Russ and me," the star said of Sienna. "She's going to have some of that edge to her."