Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for April 29: Michelle Pfeiffer, Jerry Seinfeld

By UPI Staff  |  April 29, 2018 at 3:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Publisher William Randolph Hearst in 1863

-- Bandleader and composer Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington in 1899

-- Japanese Emperor Hirohito in 1901

-- Actor Celeste Holm in 1917

-- British skiffle group leader Lonnie Donegan in 1931

-- Country singer Willie Nelson in 1933 (age 85)

File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luis Aparicio in 1934 (age 84)

-- Conductor Zubin Mehta in 1936 (age 82)

-- Financier/Ponzi scheme operator Bernard Madoff in 1938 (age 80)

-- Musician Tommy James in 1947 (age 71)

-- Long-distance runner/former U.S. Rep. Jim Ryun, R-Kan., in 1947 (age 71)

-- Golfer/TV analyst Johnny Miller in 1947 (age 71)

-- Auto racer Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1951

-- Comedian Nora Dunn in 1952 (age 66)

-- Comedian/actor/producer Jerry Seinfeld in 1954 (age 64)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

-- Actor Kate Mulgrew in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor Daniel Day-Lewis in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor Michelle Pfeiffer in 1958 (age 60)

-- Actor Eve Plumb in 1958 (age 60)

-- Actor Uma Thurman in 1970 (age 48)

-- Rapper Master P, born Percy Robert Miller, in 1970 (age 48)

-- Tennis player Andre Agassi in 1970 (age 48)

-- Tennis doubles specialists Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan (twin brothers) in 1978 (age 40)

-- Actor Katherine Langford in 1996 (age 22)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Amy Schumer hospitalized for kidney infection, misses movie premiere Amy Schumer hospitalized for kidney infection, misses movie premiere
Lea Michele is engaged to Zandy Reich Lea Michele is engaged to Zandy Reich
Prince William, Kate Middleton name son Louis Arthur Charles Prince William, Kate Middleton name son Louis Arthur Charles
Lesnar, Reigns match ends in controversy at Greatest Royal Rumble Lesnar, Reigns match ends in controversy at Greatest Royal Rumble
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham buy home together: 'Another huge step' Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham buy home together: 'Another huge step'