Chrissy Teigen posts baby shower photo with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

April 29 (UPI) -- Television personality Chrissy Teigen posted on Instagram a star-studded photo from her weekend baby shower.

The image featured Teigen, alongside her husband John Legend, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklyn Decker and other friends.

"I am crazy super anti baby showers for myself," she wrote. "Opening gifts in front of people makes me want to die. Receiving gifts makes me very uncomfortable because i feel blessed to the max already and I really hate writing thank you cards with my poor penmanship. But people I love trick me with dinner invites and they happen. Thank you to all friends on both coasts, for knowing me exactly. A mellow night of dinner. Cake. And love. That is all I could ever want for a perfect night. thank you insanely generous @krisjenner for opening up your home and getting me every carrot cake in the city and @jenatkinhair for knowing exactly how to lure me out of my home and exactly how to make me happy. ALL LOVE!"

Teigen, 32, and Legend, 39, announced in November that they are expecting their second child. They are also the parents of a 2-year-old daughter named Luna.