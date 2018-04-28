Home / Entertainment News

Lea Michele is engaged to Zandy Reich

By Karen Butler  |  April 28, 2018 at 5:53 PM
April 28 (UPI) -- Actress and singer Lea Michele has announced she is engaged to Zandy Reich.

"Yes," she captioned the Instagram photo she posted Saturday, showing her face covered with her hand, which is adorned with a large, diamond ring.

Michele has been dating the AYR clothing company president for about a year, People magazine said. She previously was in a longterm relationship with her former Glee co-star Cory Monteith, who died of a drug overdose in 2013.

Michele and another former Glee cast member, Darren Criss, recently announced their plans to embark on a joint, North American summer concert tour, starting next month.

Yes 💍

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

