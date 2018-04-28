Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for April 28: Elena Kagan, Ann-Margret

April 28, 2018
April 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, in 1758

-- British engineer, mathematician, physicist and inventor Hertha Marks Ayrton in 1854

-- Actor Lionel Barrymore in 1878

-- German industrialist Oskar Schindler, credited with saving almost 1,200 Jews during the World War II Holocaust, in 1908

-- Automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1916

-- Novelist Harper Lee (To Kill a Mockingbird) in 1926

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in 1930 (age 88)

-- Actor Carolyn Jones in 1930

-- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1937

-- Actor Madge Sinclair in 1940

-- Actor Ann-Margret in 1941 (age 77)

-- Actor Marcia Strassman in 1948

-- Author Terry Pratchett in 1948

-- Actor Bruno Kirby in 1949

-- Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno in 1950 (age 68)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in 1960 (age 58)

-- Hall of Fame baseball player Barry Larkin in 1964 (age 54)

-- Golfer John Daly in 1966 (age 52)

-- Rapper Too Short, born Todd Anthony Shaw, in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Bridget Moynahan in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Jorge Garcia in 1973 (age 45)

-- Actor Penelope Cruz in 1974 (age 44)

-- TV personality Drew Scott in 1978 (age 40)

-- TV personality Jonathan Scott in 1978 (age 40)

-- Actor Jessica Alba in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Harry Shum Jr. in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Jenna Ushkowitz in 1986 (age 32)

