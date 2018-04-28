Amy Schumer hospitalized for kidney infection, misses movie premiere

April 28 (UPI) -- Comedian Amy Schumer said she was hospitalized with a kidney infection this week.

Schumer, 36, posted on Instagram Friday a makeup-free photo of her in a hospital bed. In a lengthy message accompanying the image, she thanked her family, friends, doctors, nurses and new husband Chris Fischer.

"I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that's a no go," she said. "I'm really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It's sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too."

Schumer married Fischer in February. She is scheduled to guest host Saturday Night Live on May 12.