Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is engaged to Lauren Pesce

April 27 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino announced on Instagram that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce.

Sorrentino posted on Instagram Thursdays photos of himself popping the question to Pesce and the pair posing together.

"THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION," the reality star said. "GYM TAN WE'RE ENGAGED!! THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION" he continued in another post in reference to his "gym, tan, laundry" catchphrase from Jersey Shore.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce our engagement," Sorrentino said in a statement to E! News. "I am so blessed to have someone like Lauren by my side. She is officially Future Mrs. Situation."

Sorrentino and Pesce met in college and started dating before Jersey Shore premiered on MTV. The couple called things off before Sorrentino started filming the series but got back together when it came to a close in 2012.

Sorrentino now appears in the newest version of Jersey Shore titled Family Vacation.