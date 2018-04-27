Kendra Wilkinson debuts short, brunette hair after filing for divorce

April 27 (UPI) -- Kendra Wilkinson displayed on Instagram her short, brunette hairstyle after filing for divorce from husband Hank Baskett earlier this month.

"Been wanting to experiment like this for a long time n here it is," Wilkinson said alongside a photo of herself smiling with her new hairstyle.

"So excited for this change but I'll always stay true to my roots," she continued. The Kendra On Top star and former Playboy model is known for having long blonde hair.

Wilkinson, 32, filed for divorce from Baskett, 35, recently after nine years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences. The pair share 8-year-old son Hank and 3-year-old daughter Alijah together. Both listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018 and are requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two children.

"Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man," Wilkinson said on Instagram previously. "I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I'm beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that's why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way."