Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for April 27: Jenna Coleman, Ace Frehley

By UPI Staff  |  April 27, 2018 at 3:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- English historian Edward Gibbon in 1737

-- Philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft in 1759

-- Samuel F.B. Morse, American artist/inventor of magnetic telegraphy, in 1791

-- Ulysses S. Grant, 18th president of the United States/Civil War general, in 1822

-- Wallace Carothers, inventor of nylon in 1896

-- Cartoonist Walter Lantz in 1899

-- English poet C. Day-Lewis in 1904

-- Actor Jack Klugman in 1922

-- Coretta Scott King, wife of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., in 1927

UPI File Photo

-- Radio/TV host Casey Kasem in 1932

-- Actor Sandy Dennis in 1937

-- Playwright August Wilson in 1945

-- Rock musician Ace Frehley (Kiss) in 1951 (age 67)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member George Gervin in 1952 (age 66)

-- Pop singer Sheena Easton in 1959 (age 59)

-- Dutch King Willem-Alexander in 1967 (age 51)

-- Political journalist Dana Milbank in 1968 (age 50)

-- Rock singer Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) in 1984 (age 34)

-- Actor Jenna Coleman in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor William Moseley in 1987 (age 31)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham buy home together: 'Another huge step' Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham buy home together: 'Another huge step'
Famous birthdays for April 26: Melania Trump, Kevin James Famous birthdays for April 26: Melania Trump, Kevin James
'Grey's Anatomy': Lindsay Wagner to play Alex Karev's mom 'Grey's Anatomy': Lindsay Wagner to play Alex Karev's mom
Prince Harry chooses Prince William to be his best man Prince Harry chooses Prince William to be his best man
Enrique Iglesias shares photo with his twins on 'game day' Enrique Iglesias shares photo with his twins on 'game day'