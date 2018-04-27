Cicely Tyson immortalized in handprint ceremony

April 27 (UPI) -- Tony and Emmy award-winning actor Cicely Tyson said she was grateful to have her handprints and footprints immortalized in front of Hollywood's iconic TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday.

The 93-year-old star of Roots and The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman got her hands a little dirty as her own slab of concrete joined the likes of Humphrey Bogart, John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe outside of the iconic theater.

"The fact that you thought enough of what I was trying to do throughout my entire career is worthy of this moment, I cannot tell you how grateful I am," Tyson said.

The honor was part of the Turner Classic Movies Classic Film Festival. Filmmaker Tyler Perry hosted the ceremony and TCM host Ben Mankiewicz spoke.

"You so deserve it. What a life and journey. We all love you!" Perry said in a Twitter post after the ceremony.

Tyson has been nominated for 11 Primetime Emmy awards, winning twice for Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All and The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman; her most recent nomination came for her guest appearance on How to Get Away with Murder. She's also won awards from the African-American Film Critics Association, the Black Film Critics Circle Awards, Black Reel Awards, the CableACE Awards, the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, the Gold Derby Awards, the Gracie Allen Awards, the Hollywood Film Awards, the Image Awards, the National Board of Review, the National Society of Film Critics Awards, the Online Film & Television Association, the Satellite Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the TV Land Awards, the Women Film Critics Circle Awards and the Women in Film Crystal Awards.

Tyson also was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar for 1972's Sounder.

For her work on the stage, she won a Tony Award, Outer Critics Award and Drama Desk Award for her role in The Trip to Bountiful.

Tyson said she was surprised when her agent called her to tell her about the handprint ceremony.

"And I said, 'You've got to be kidding me?' I mean, it's the last thing in the world that I was even thinking of. It came as truly a surprise," she told NBC News.