Steve Irwin gets posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Ray Downs  |  April 26, 2018 at 8:47 PM
April 26 (UPI) -- Nature documentary host Steve Irwin -- best known to his fans as the "Crocodile Hunter" -- received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Irwin, an Australian zookeeper and TV star who died in 2006 after a stingray pierced his heart, was remembered as a dedicated conservationist who spent his life exploring the natural world

"Whether it was heights or the depth diving, he really had no fear," said Irwin's wife, Terri Irwin, according to Variety. "I couldn't hold a candle to how adventurous Steve was. He found life intoxicating and he was just in awe of every living creature."

Irwin's two children also attended the funeral -- Bindi Irwin, 19, and Robert Irwin, 14. Bindi Irwin remembered her father as a family man who made an impact doing what he loved.

"It's been over 10 years now, and the grief is always going to be there, but I think now, it's moving forward and remembering everything dad worked so hard for," she told Today. "And this is a celebration of his life and it's always going to be emotional, but I think these are just happy and proud tears. We miss him so much."

