Prince Harry chooses Prince William to be his best man

April 26 (UPI) -- Prince Harry has asked his brother Prince William to be his best man at his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19.

Kensington Palace made the announcement that Harry had chosen William on Twitter alongside photos of the siblings together from throughout the years -- including one featuring the pair holding lightsabers from Star Wars.

Harry served as best man during William's marriage to Kate Middleton in 2011.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th," Kensington Palace said of William accepting his brothers invitation.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, became engaged in November after more than a year of dating. The British royal proposed to the American actress as they were cooking dinner during a quiet night at home.

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

The couple recently made headlines for honoring fallen Australian and New Zealand service members in observance of Anzac Day in London.

William recently welcomed his third child with Middleton, a boy, on Monday. William and Middleton are already parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.