Karlie Kloss posts rare photo with boyfriend: 'My ride or die'

April 26 (UPI) -- Karlie Kloss is giving fans a rare glimpse of her "ride or die" boyfriend.

The 25-year-old model shared a new picture Wednesday on Instagram with her beau, businessman Joshua Kushner, from their trip to Jordan.

The snapshot shows Kloss and Kushner sitting in a dune buggy in the Wadi Rum Desert. Kushner rests his hand on Kloss' knee as he gives a smile for the camera.

"My ride or die," Kloss captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

My ride or die ❤️ A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Apr 25, 2018 at 4:35pm PDT

Kloss and Kushner were accompanied by friend and singer Ellie Goulding, as seen in another photo on Kloss' account.

"Goulden hour," the model wrote.

Goulden hour 🌞 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Apr 25, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

Kloss and Kushner have been traveling in the Middle East for the past week. Kushner shared a picture of Kloss Sunday from their visit to Israel.

"Sunday in [Israel]," he captioned the snapshot.

sunday in 🇮🇱 A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Apr 22, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband and senior advisor to President Donald Trump. Kushner and Kloss have been dating since 2012, but largely keep their relationship out of the public eye.

"It's not like I've ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life," Kloss said in the summer issue of Porter magazine.

"I know in my life what really matters to me. I'm not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life," she explained. "I've got nothing to hide, though!"