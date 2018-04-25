Netflix: What's coming and going in May 2018

April 25 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch family films Coco, Shrek, High School Musical 3: Senior Year and Mamma Mia! in May, along with Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.



Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in May:

Date not announced

Arrow Season 6

Dynasty Season 1

Riverdale Season 2

Supernatural Season 1

The Flash Season 4



May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amélie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God's Own Country

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City - Netflix Original

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Queens of Comedy Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes - Netflix Original

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V Season 2



May 2

Jailbreak



May 4

A Little Help with Carol Burnett - Netflix Original

Anon - Netflix Original

Busted Season 1 - Netflix Original

Dear White People Volume 2 - Netflix Original

End Game - Netflix Original

Forgive Us Our Debts - Netflix Original

Kong: King of the Apes Season 2 - Netflix Original

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt - Netflix Original

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey - Netflix Original

No Estoy Loca

The Rain Season 1 - Netflix Original



May 5

Faces Places



May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale - Netflix Original (streaming every Sunday - Season 1 finale May 13)



May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives - Netflix Original



May 9

Dirty Girl



May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World Season 3 - Netflix Original

Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist - Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free Season 5 - Netflix Original

The Kissing Booth - Netflix Original

The Who Was? Show Season 1 - Netflix Original



May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife - Netflix Original



May 14

The Phantom of the Opera



May 15

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Season 4

Grand Designs Seasons 13 & 14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365 Seasons 15 & 16



May 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted



May 18

Cargo - Netflix Original

Catching Feelings - Netflix Original

Inspector Gadget Season 4 - Netflix Original



May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney's Scandal Season 7

Small Town Crime



May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful



May 21

Señora Acero Season 4



May 22

Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 - Netflix Original

Shooter Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 2 - Netflix Original

Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here - Netflix Original



May 23

Explained - Netflix Original



May 24

Fauda Season 2 - Netflix Original

Survivors Guide to Prison



May 25

Ibiza - Netflix Original

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life - Netflix Original

The Toys That Made Us Season 2 - Netflix Original

Trollhunters Part 3 - Netflix Original



May 26

Sara's Notebook - Netflix Original



May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf - Netflix Original



May 29

Disney-Pixar Coco



May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 - Netflix Original



May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern - Netflix Original



