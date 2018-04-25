Netflix: What's coming and going in May 2018

April 25 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch family films Coco, Shrek, High School Musical 3: Senior Year and Mamma Mia! in May, along with Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in May:
Date not announced
Arrow Season 6
Dynasty Season 1
Riverdale Season 2
Supernatural Season 1
The Flash Season 4
May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amélie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God's Own Country
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City - Netflix Original
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Queens of Comedy Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes - Netflix Original
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V Season 2
May 2
Jailbreak
May 4
A Little Help with Carol Burnett - Netflix Original
Anon - Netflix Original
Busted Season 1 - Netflix Original
Dear White People Volume 2 - Netflix Original
End Game - Netflix Original
Forgive Us Our Debts - Netflix Original
Kong: King of the Apes Season 2 - Netflix Original
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt - Netflix Original
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey - Netflix Original
No Estoy Loca
The Rain Season 1 - Netflix Original
May 5
Faces Places
May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale - Netflix Original (streaming every Sunday - Season 1 finale May 13)
May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives - Netflix Original
May 9
Dirty Girl
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World Season 3 - Netflix Original
Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist - Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free Season 5 - Netflix Original
The Kissing Booth - Netflix Original
The Who Was? Show Season 1 - Netflix Original
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife - Netflix Original
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Season 4
Grand Designs Seasons 13 & 14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365 Seasons 15 & 16
May 16
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted
May 18
Cargo - Netflix Original
Catching Feelings - Netflix Original
Inspector Gadget Season 4 - Netflix Original
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Disney's Scandal Season 7
Small Town Crime
May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
Señora Acero Season 4
May 22
Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 - Netflix Original
Shooter Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 2 - Netflix Original
Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here - Netflix Original
May 23
Explained - Netflix Original
May 24
Fauda Season 2 - Netflix Original
Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
Ibiza - Netflix Original
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life - Netflix Original
The Toys That Made Us Season 2 - Netflix Original
Trollhunters Part 3 - Netflix Original
May 26
Sara's Notebook - Netflix Original
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf - Netflix Original
May 29
Disney-Pixar Coco
May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 - Netflix Original
May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern - Netflix Original
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May:
May 1
Bridget Jones's Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte's Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean's Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome with Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
May 2
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney's The Cheetah Girls
Disney's The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney's The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Little Einsteins Seasons 1 & 2
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb Seasons 1-4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso Seasons 1 & 2
StarsStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager Seasons 1-5
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
May 7
The Host
May 12
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
May 30
Disney's The Jungle Book