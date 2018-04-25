'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' celebrates game launch with new trailer

April 25 (UPI) -- Wizarding World mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is celebrating its launch on iOS and Android with a new cinematic trailer.

The clip, released Wednesday, features Harry Potter film star Maggie Smith reprising her role as Professor McGonagall as she welcomes players to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Professor Dumbledore, Professor Snape, Hagrid and other Hogwarts staff members also make appearances in the trailer as an owl flies through the school.

The trailer also includes gameplay footage and showcases how players will attend classes to learn new spells and have different dialogue options to choose from to decide how to interact with fellow classmates.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, which can be downloaded from Apple's App Store or the Google Play store, will also feature other Harry Potter film stars reprising their roles including Michael Gambon as Professor Dumbledore, Warwick Davis as Professor Flitwick, Sally Mortemore as Madam Irma Pince, Gemma Jones as Madam Pomfrey and Zoe Wanamaker as Madam Hooch.