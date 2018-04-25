Enrique Iglesias shares photo with his twins on 'game day'

April 25 (UPI) -- New dad Enrique Iglesias spent "game day" with his infant twins.

The 42-year-old singer posted a first picture with Nicholas and Lucy, his 4-month-old son and daughter with wife Anna Kournikova, Tuesday on Instagram.

The cute snapshot shows Iglesias watching the Liverpool and Roma soccer match with his children, who both wear bibs. Nicholas is dressed in a t-shirt, while Lucy wears a ruffled dress.

"Game day!!" Iglesias captioned the post, adding soccer ball emojis.

Game day!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Kournikova gave birth to Nicholas and Lucy in December. The 36-year-old retired tennis pro and Iglesias shared photos with their daughter and son, respectively, in January.

"My Sunshine," Kournikova wrote.

My Sunshine

Iglesias said during a concert in Budapest in March that he is loving his new role as dad.

"I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you two things," the star said, according to fan videos. "Love my babies! I love them so much."

In addition to fatherhood, Iglesias is working on new music. He will release the single "Move to Miami" with Pitbull in May ahead of his 11th studio album.