Selena Gomez debuts undercut in new photos

April 24 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is changing up her look with an undercut.

The 25-year-old singer and actress showed off her freshly-shaved hairstyle Monday on Instagram following a visit to Puma headquarters in Germany.

Photos show Gomez had a small, triangle-shaped patch of hair buzzed off at the nape of her neck. She highlighted her new look by wearing her hair in a high ponytail.

"Always need a subtle change," the star captioned a slideshow of pictures. "@puma Germany family time grateful for the welcome."

Gomez's stylist Tim Duenas told Page Six it took about 10 minutes to create the singer's new look.

"I asked her, 'Well, how long have you been debating it?'" he recounted. "And she said, '[Since] last night!' She was like, 'When I want to go for something, I do it.' I think she just wanted a change."

Gomez stopped by Puma headquarters Monday in Herzogenaurach. Her Puma Phenom Lux shoe collaboration with the brand launched April 6, and has since sold out.

"Decided to come to Germany to meet my @puma family and THANK THEM and THANK YOU for my first shoe collab being sold out!!" the star wrote Sunday. "also for every shoe you bought, you gave to the lupus alliance foundaton a donation!"