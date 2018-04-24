Home / Entertainment News

Rob Kardashian's daughter enjoys tea party in new photos

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 24, 2018 at 12:05 PM
April 24 (UPI) -- Rob Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of his daughter's "tea party" Monday.

The 31-year-old television personality posted back-to-back pictures of Dream, his 17-month-old daughter with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, on Twitter.

Dream wears a grey onesie and a pink gingham apron in the first photo, which shows her laughing with her tea set in front of her.

"Mornings start with a tea party," Kardashian captioned the post.

The second picture shows Dream sitting in a fuzzy blue chair. The toddler wears a pink shirt and tutu with her hair pulled back.

"Then a little bit later another tea party. Lol im dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM," Kardashian wrote.

People reported in March that Kardashian is focused on Dream and his health.

"Rob is eating better and has a trainer -- he wants to stay healthy for his daughter's sake," a source said.

"He's focused on what he should be focused on: Dream and his health," the insider added. "He wants to stay healthy for his daughter's sake. Dream was a huge wake-up call for Rob. He wants to be the best dad possible."

