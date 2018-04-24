Kim Kardashian shares new family photo: 'Party of 5'

April 24 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian shared a new photo of her "Party of 5" on Monday.

The 37-year-old television personality posted a cute picture with husband Kanye West, 4-year-old daughter North West, 2-year-old son Saint West and 3-month-old daughter Chicago West on Instagram.

The snapshot shows Kardashian striking a pose with North and Saint aboard a private plane. Kanye is all smiles as he holds baby Chicago on his lap.

"Party of 5," Kardashian captioned the photo.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had shared a first picture of her family of five earlier this month.

"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic," she told fans at the time. "This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."

Kardashian welcomed Chicago via gestational carrier in January. She discussed the possibility of having more kids in the April issue of Elle, saying four children would be her max.

"My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way," the star shared.

"I don't think I could handle more than [four]," she said. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."