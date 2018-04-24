Antonio Banderas: I will love Melanie Griffith 'until the day I die'

April 24 (UPI) -- Antonio Banderas says he'll love ex-wife Melanie Griffith until the day he dies.

The 57-year-old actor voiced his love for Griffith in an interview with People published Monday, nearly four years after his split from the 60-year-old actress.

"Even if we are divorced, she is my family and I will love her until the day I die," he told the magazine. "We have been in contact all these years and we managed to do a separation that is very elegant."

Banderas and Griffith announced their split in June 2014 after 18 years of marriage. The couple share daughter Stella Banderas, and Griffith is also mom to son Alexander Bauer and daughter Dakota Johnson. Banderas said the kids appreciate their friendly relationship.

"Our kids are enjoying that and that is very important for both of us. Our kids are priority number one," he said.

Banderas started dating Nicole Kimpel following his divorce from Griffith. He shared a photo with the Dutch financial consultant Sunday on Instagram.

"Back in #London. Sunday walk @nickykim2807 #perfectday #happysunday #relax #thames #earthday," the star captioned the picture.

Banderas will next star in the National Geographic Channel miniseries Genius: Picasso, which debuts Tuesday. He told UPI playing painter Pablo Picasso in the series was a sometimes "painful" experience.